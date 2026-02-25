Globe Hall offers barbecue and live music during Denver Restaurant Week

If you are a big fan of barbecue and music, you are going to love this. Globe Hall offers both and even better, it is one of 300 places to check out during Denver Restaurant Week.

"We have everything here because we want to have more of a community and a place you can eat as well as enjoy music," Gwen Campbell, CEO/Owner of Globe Hall.

Globe Hall CBS

Globe Hall loves to have live concerts while people are enjoying barbecue. Many of the genres include electronic, country, and roots rock. It's like they say, dinner is always best served with a show.

Globe Hall is also proud to say that they smoke all of the meat themselves. During Denver Restaurant Week, they are offering an XL Sampler Platter for $45.

CBS Colorado's Brian Sherrod interviews Gwen Campbell, CEO/Owner of Globe Hall. CBS

"We have the Angus Brisket Philly Cheesesteak with sweet potato fries," Campbell said. "We also have Cubano with pulled pork and waffle fries. We have our sides, including coleslaw, fried okra, and homemade potato salad. We also make our own barbecue sauce."

Globe Hall is open four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday. Each day they are open, they are offering a live concert.

Globe Hall CBS

"We are open not just for concerts but for dinner four times a week. This is Thursday through Sunday. You don't have to have a concert ticket to have dinner here."

Denver Restaurant Week begins Friday, March 6. You can check out Globe Hall's menu and entertainment options online.