Global Fest celebrates immigrants who call Aurora home

For Aurora, Saturday was a day to celebrate the richness of its many immigrant communities.

The 12th annual Global Fest drew thousands of people to the Municipal Center.

In a city where more than 160 languages are spoken, the event's annual Parade of Nations is a moment to share a little bit of one's origin story.

One in five residents of Aurora is foreign born. Festival goers will tell you how joyful they feel here.

Glory Ozor was preparing to put on traditional dress from her native Nigeria and said, "African food, international food, American food, everything is here. It's a fun day for me. I always come here every year."

There are traditional dances, music and colorful clothing. Amazing food.

And the opportunity to learn something you might not know about neighbors.

Ivan Castro loved bringing his kids and he says this year was especially meaningful to be here.

"Now times are a little hard so it's a good time everybody comes together and get to know their cultures and get to know other cultures, see how much immigrants give back to the U.S," said Castro.

Global Fest is a reminder that everyone has a story. And has a reason they've come to live in a country seeking something better.

Invested in what they're building here, but never forgetting where they've come from.

Anita Schumann was performing with the Hora Romaneasca Folk Dance group, and said, "My mom grew up under Communists, my Dad grew up under the Nazis and they always have taught me to be grateful for this country and for the freedoms and the beauty that is here. 'This is the greatest country in the world', it's one of my favorite quotes from my dad."

Global Fest included a tribute concert by Aurora's Mayra Alejandra to the late Tejano music icon Selena, and a Selena look-alike contest.