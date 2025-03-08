Watch CBS News
Girls & Science takes over Colorado State University Spur campus

By Kennedy Cook, Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Girls & Science took over the CSU Spur Saturday. It's all part of CBS Colorado's commitment to helping girls and their families look into a future in science, technology, engineering, and math, or all fields STEM.

Saturday was all about finding new ways to explore these careers. One mentor said the event gives them a chance to share their intelligence and their power with everyone.

Visitors' first stop was the Vida building to pick up their "Girls think outside the box" kit. They had a chance to watch an on view surgery or learn what it's like to be a veterinarian.

One attendee said their goal was to check out the vet area, where visitors learned how to fill out a pet clinic diagnosis chart.

At the Hydro building, girls checked out the Sci on the Fly mobile outreach learning lab. Girls Inc. offered games and crafts all geared to encourage girls to explore STEM careers.

"I think it's so important for women to join fields that are mostly dominated by men because there haven't been a lot of chances for us to explore these opportunities," said Girls Inc. member Daisy Ortiz. Ortiz said the Girls Inc. Eureka program helped her explore her interest in science, and now she plans to become a forensic scientist.

At the Terra building, CBS Colorado's own Alex Lehnert met with girls interested in meteorology. "We're making forecasts today," she shared.

CBS Colorado Morning's Alex Lehnert knows a thing or two about the weather, but also about exploring science and finding your fit.

"Everything from chemistry, or being a veterinarian, to being a meteorologist. There's so many places that people can go. So, tapping into your creative brain and figuring out what your interests are and using your imagination," said Lehnert.

One of the great things about the Girls & Science project is the community conversation between the mentors and members of Girls Inc. Our community conversation is streaming Thursday at 7 p.m. on CBS Colorado. It's a great exploration of STEM careers. Viewers can watch it on a device or the CBS News app.

