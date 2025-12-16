Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies take over policing full time in Colorado town of Georgetown

Clear Creek County Sheriff's deputies will provide law enforcement services to the town of Georgetown in Colorado's mountains going forward. That's after the Board of County Commissioners in Clear Creek County approved an agreement along with the Georgetown Board of Selectmen.

Leaders of the town say having deputies do patrols is a cheaper option than establishing a new police department.

CBS

Georgetown had only a small police department and it was gutted after two of the three employees were entangled in charges related to the Christian Glass case.

Clear Creek County has been lending services to the area since last year.