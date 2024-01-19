Watch CBS News
One of the teens in 2020's deadly arson attack in Denver's Green Valley Ranch pleads guilty

By Jesse Sarles

Gavin Seymour, one of the suspects accused in a deadly arson attack in Denver's Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, pleaded guilty on Friday morning to second degree murder.

Seymour and two other underage suspects allegedly set the fire at a home that killed five immigrants in 2020. The motive was alleged desire for revenge over something that had been stolen from one of the suspects, and the home that was targeted didn't end up being the home of the person or people they intended to harm.

Dillion Siebert was charged in juvenile court and sentenced to 7 years in prison.

Kevin Bui (left) and Gavin Seymour (right) Denver Police

The others, Seymour and Kevin Bui, were charged as adults.

The house fire killed Djibril Diol, his wife Adja, and their 2-year-old daughter. Hassan Diol and her infant daughter Hawa Baye were also killed. Three people escaped by jumping from windows.

