Gabe Landeskog says it was "torture" not being able to suit up for Colorado Avalanche during playoffs

Gabriel Landeskog would have loved to have put on his Colorado Avalanche captain's sweater and skated in the playoffs this season, but he's just not quite there in his lengthy recovery from cartilage replacement surgery in his knee. He said Thursday morning he's still taking things "step by step."

CBS

"What I'm doing is essentially laying the foundation to skating my new kind of skating technique with a new piece of my knee, right?" he said. "Laying the foundation and playing in an NHL playoff game is very different."

Landeskog said he was close from a mental standpoint to suiting up for the first time since his 2022 injury. He said he considered just going out there and skating "a few shifts here and there" for the Avs, but in the end he knew it wasn't to be.

"It was ultimately the best decision for my health and I think long term for this organization as well," he said.

The Avavalanche captain said it was hard watching his team compete without him.

"Just kind of a slow form of torture, I feel like," he said.

The Avalanche were eliminated by the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals last Friday. Everyone on the team is hoping their on-ice leader will be back in the locker room for the 2024-25 season.