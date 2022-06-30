Future Leaders winner, Kylie Grimes, on track to make a lifetime dream come true

CBS4, along with PDC Energy, is committed to celebrating high school student who are excelling in science, technology, engineering, and math, STEM. The Future Leaders winner gets $1,000 and a profile on CBS4 News.

Kylie Grimes is the Future Leaders winner for June. CBS

June's winner is Kylie Grimes. She is a graduate of Columbine High School, and this summer she's celebrating her successes.

"It feels great," she told CBS4.

In her time at Columbine, she took Honors science classes, including one that sparked her interest in chemistry. In one lab, she and her lab partners made ice cream.

"It was a really fun way to learn about reactions," she explained.

Anatomy class gave her a first hand experience with the inside of the human body.

"I've been wanting to be a doctor since first grade, so it's a life-long dream," Kylie said.

She balanced her honors classes with 4-years of cheer squad. She was captain her junior and senior year.

"It's really about leadership, and knowing how to lead instead of just forcing people to do something," she said.

Now she'll take those leadership skills and her love of learning to the University of Arizona. She's planning to major in physiology.

"You know, moving on to something great will be so much fun," she said about graduating and going to college.

When she graduates from the University of Arizona, she plans to go to medical school to become an emergency room doctor, thus fulfilling her life-long dream.

