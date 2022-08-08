Frontier breaks ground on new gates at Denver International Airport

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

Frontier breaks ground on new gates at DIA

It was a big day for Colorado-based Frontier Airlines at Denver International Airport.

CBS

City officials joined the airline on Monday as it broke ground on new gates.

Frontier is adding four new gates at the airport and the airline extended its lease by 10 years.

All of the gates will be ground loaded, which allows the airline to board and deplane passengers from both the front and rear of the plane. That makes makes the process faster.

Construction is expected to be complete by summer 2024.

