Frigid temperatures will be in place across Colorado Thursday morning, expect tricky road conditions early

After the most significant winter storm of the season for the Denver metro area on Wednesday, temperatures early on Thursday will continue to plummet in the city and throughout Colorado.

Single digits and teens are expected along the Front Range and Eastern Plains, with single digits and a few below-zero readings in the high country.

Any wet or slushy roads will rapidly refreeze overnight, creating dangerous travel through the late-night hours and for the early Thursday morning commute.

A plow clears snow from the roadways in Golden, Colorado on December 3, 2025. RJ Sangosti/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

If you can wait until about 9 a.m. -- thus allowing the sun to come up and improve conditions -- travel will be safer.

Wind chills will also be a concern. Portions of the high country will feel at or below zero, with single-digit wind chills along the Front Range.

Remember to bundle up and wear layers, as frostbite can develop in 30 minutes or less in temperatures like these.

Snow totals neared a foot in several parts of Colorado with Wednesday's storm. The lingering cold and potential for dangerous driving resulted in some school districts going on delayed start Thursday morning. See the complete school closings list here.