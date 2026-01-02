Friends, family remember Colorado man and Broncos fan killed in motorcycle crash

This week's Orange Zone is honoring the life of Gabe Vigil, who died in a motorcycle crash just before Christmas.

He was a Broncos fan since the day he was born in 1978, the first year the team went to the Super Bowl.

"First time I went to the nursery to go see him, the sweetest nurse, she dressed him in a Broncos outfit," said Mary Jones, Gabe's mother. "They had him swaddled in a Broncos blanket and a cute little Broncos hat, and I said, 'there we go.'"

Mary Jones remembers her son, Gabe Vigil, as a devoted family man and Broncos fan. CBS

It was the start of his love for the Broncos that lasted his entire life. He became known as Broncos Warrior or Bronco Gabe and was always the life of the party.

"He would walk in like 'Warrior's here,' and then people would take a picture," said Cyndi Vigil, Gabe's wife of 31 years.

"The words he always told me were, 'every step you take, make the ground shake beneath you,'" Gabe's son, Emilio Vigil, said.

And that's what Gabe would do. Decked out in Broncos gear and face makeup, it was his hair that always stole the show.

"They didn't believe that it was real, and that is all his real hair," said Cyndi.

She's been spiking his hair for 25 years, sometimes taking three hours to get just the right lift. They're memories she will now forever cherish.

On Dec. 23, the beloved husband and father of five died in a motorcycle crash in Thornton.

Days later, his friends and Broncos Country showed up at a vigil in Gabe's favorite orange and blue. It's something the family will forever appreciate.

"It's amazing to see a community come together for somebody they knew and they loved to help out a family like us," said Lovena Vigil, Gabe's daughter. "With all of us kids, he made us who we are today. He made us as his own little warriors."

Gabe loved so many things, including helping others, dressing up in fancy suits, his motorcycle, and, of course, the Broncos. Above all, he loved his family.

"He's just awesome, he's so unique and different, he's amazing, and he's an awesome father," said Athena Vigil, Gabe's daughter.

"He taught me how to never take no for an answer and that if one door is closed, the next one you try will be open," Gabriel Vigil said, remembering his dad. "He loved to shine, and he continues to shine through us."

Gabe Vigil, left, is seen at a Broncos game before the husband and father was killed in a motorcycle crash. Courtesy

The family promises to keep his legacy and Super Bowl dreams alive.

"It'll be hard, but there's a way to always think that they'll be right beside you," Lovena said. "They'll have their arm around you, and they're always going to be here, and you have the memories."

A benefit for Gabe Vigil is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3 at the Backyard Sports Lounge.

A benefit for Gabe Vigil is scheduled from 3 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3 at the Backyard Sports Lounge.