Orange Zone: See some of the wildest Broncos fans, and nominate some, too

Orange Zone: Broncos fan fought death so much he became it
CBS News Colorado is looking for the best Denver fans out there in Broncos Country. A few special fans will be featured in Orange Zone segments on CBS Colorado Mornings before home games in the 2022 season.  

Reach out to CBS News Colorado on Facebook or email us at orangezone@cbs.com.

 

Jesse Esquibel, aka, "Bronco Reaper," walks more than 15,000 steps every Broncos home game after his health started declining years ago.

"It's what a super fan does," Esquibel said. "It's not just to dress up and take pictures but we hype up that crowd and get them ready."

Take a look inside the orange & blue Windsor home of Broncos superfan 'Crush'

Danielle Pursley has been a Broncos fan since birth and makes sure everyone in her neighborhood knows.

She's lived in her house in Windsor for 15 years and when it needed a new paint job, she jumped at the chance to paint it her favorite colors.

