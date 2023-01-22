"I didn't think it was true at first:" Friend of Loveland carjacking, shooting victim recounts their memories

Dalin Dotson says he can't believe his friend Nas is gone.

"I didn't think it was true at first," he said.

They graduated from Mountain View High School last year.

Dotson says Nasier Graham was the first person to welcome him when he moved to Colorado from Arizona back when they were just little kids.

"He was a very good guy he was kind always there for everybody always had a very big smile on his face always helped people out when they're down," Dotson said.

Nasier's life was cut short Friday night while he was sitting in a car the Brookstone apartment complex on 1st Street in Loveland.

Around 10:15 p.m., at least three people driving a white Dodge Ram 1500 pulled into the complex. Two men jumped out and shot into Nasier's vehicle.

"He was, was removed from the vehicle and two individuals got into that vehicle," said Loveland's Police Chief, Tim Doran.

He says the suspects attempted an escape in the stolen vehicle, but slid on ice in the parking lot and wrecked into another parked vehicle with a 16-year-old in it.

"There was a verbal altercation and the response was two individuals got out of the carjacked vehicles," said Doran. "More shots were fired."

The suspects shot that 16-year-old, who was then able to run to a nearby apartment and call for help.

The two shooters jumped back into the white Dodge truck and drove off.

Loveland Police Department is asking for your help regarding a shooting that occured last night.



If you have any information please call Loveland Police Department at 970-962-2032 OR Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 (https://t.co/i7hON6Ciqg) pic.twitter.com/6equ8ZdBAB — Loveland Police Department (@Loveland_police) January 21, 2023

"That white pickup truck is still out there and we would truly appreciate the community's help," Doran said.

Doran says police were on scene in less than three minutes and gave medical aid to the victims.

The 16-year-old was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Nasier died at the scene.

Dotson says he will always remember his first Colorado friend.

"Just his energy, his positivity that he always had and the smile on his face and always being funny bringing pride to people," Dotson said.