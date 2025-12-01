Free laser shows Tuesday for Colorado Gives Day

On Giving Tuesday — Dec. 2 — the Colorado Gives Foundation is hosting "Light Up the Night for Colorado Gives Day" laser shows across the state.

Guests will enjoy a 20-minute display of light and sound on a massive 30-foot screen, with moving images and immersive lasers synchronized to music from their car, highlighting the statewide movement of Colorado Gives Day. Tickets are free but required for entry, and guests will receive complimentary popcorn.

Early Giving started Nov. 1, and nearly $12 million has been raised so far, with 75% of nonprofits participating in Colorado Gives Day receiving donations as of Dec. 1. Nearly 39,000 donors have given to more than 3,600 organizations.

"Nonprofits across Colorado brighten our communities every day with their incredible work," said Kelly Dunkin, president and CEO of Colorado Gives Foundation. "These pop-up drive-in laser shows are a joyful way to acknowledge the impact of Colorado's nonprofits and remind us that every donation made for Colorado Gives Day helps make Colorado shine even brighter."

To reserve tickets, see details below:

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

Time: Gates will open at 5 p.m. with the laser show starting around 6:20 p.m.

Locations: