Veteran Colorado restaurateur looks forward to the challenge of Denver Restaurant Week

Denver Restaurant Week consists of 10 days of multi-course meals at bargain prices in hundreds of restaurants along Colorado's Front Range. It launched in 2005 and has evolved over the years. Its latest iteration calls for special menus at either $25, $35, $45, or $55. Restaurants choose what price points they want to offer.

"We were, I think, one of the first few restaurants to sign up for Denver Restaurant Week when it came to Denver because we felt like it was really to build a community," said Frank Bonanno, chef and co-owner of Bonanno Concepts.

Bonanno and his wife, Jacqueline, opened Mizuna in 2001. It was the first in what has since become 10 restaurants, 3 bars, a brewery, and a food hall. All operated under Bonanno Concepts. Like Denver Restaurant Week, Mizuna has evolved.

"After the pandemic, we decided we were going to lean into more of a tasting menu," Bonanno explained.

Mizuna hasn't participated in Denver Restaurant Week for the last 8 years due to the cost, but as the Bonannos celebrate the restaurant's 25th anniversary, they've transformed their tasting menu to a small bites menu for Restaurant Week. Bonanno is excited for the challege.

"Every person that sits down gets 12 plates of food, essentially, so you're talking about 700 - 800 plates coming out of the kitchen," he explained.

The Mizuna menu features a brie tartlet, chawanmushi, pasta with truffle cream and then your choice of steak frites, Chilean salmon, or ratatouille.

"We'll have a little treat. Birthday cake for everybody as a little pre-dessert because we think it's important for you to eat two desserts when you eat here," Bonanno said with a smile.

For Bonanno, restaurants are a passion. He's watched the culinary scene throughout the city develop over the years. With James Beard Awards and Michelin recognitions gracing Denver restaurants, Bonanno said that he wholeheartedly thinks Denver is on par with many other cities.

"I think one of the best things we have going on in Denver's culinary scene right now is the diversity of what's going on," he said.

He recognizes the challenges that the industry is facing, too, including mandatory wage increases, fluctuation in food prices and inflation in almost every other aspect of the business. But he sees Denver Restaurant Week as an opportunity to celebrate a tight-knit community.

"This is a difficult time for all restaurants, and to be able to share with what everyone is going through. This is the perfect time for us all to come together as a community and show Denver what we have," he said.

VISIT Denver is hosting Denver Restaurant Week from March 6 - 15, 2026.