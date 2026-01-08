Fox Flix Film Series returns to Aurora with more for movie lovers to enjoy

This year's lineup for the Fox Flix Film Series in Aurora is bigger and better, with something for all ages.

Screenings take place on select days throughout the year, featuring a range of movie classics at the historic Aurora Fox Arts Center. It begins Jan. 15 with a screening of "Citizen Kaine" followed by a screening Saturday of "The Wild Robot."

Film screenings span numerous genres, featuring titles such as the musical "Hairspray," "Lawrence of Arabia" and "Easy Rider," as well as several Disney classics. Viewers will have one or two titles each month to enjoy.

This is the second year of the Fox Flix Film Series. The series is part of the theater's efforts to promote accessible, affordable arts programs for the Aurora community. The theater itself is considered an anchor in The Original Downtown Aurora Arts District.

Admission for all screenings is only $5. A concession booth is also available to purchase snacks and beverages. More information on movie screenings and schedules is available on the Aurora Fox Arts Center's website.