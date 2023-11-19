Four dead in separate northern metro Denver incidents

Four people died Saturday night in three separate Westminster and Northglenn incidents. The incidents do not appear to be related, according to both cities' police departments.

The first was a shooting which occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant located at Federal Blvd and 92nd Avenue. Per Westminster PD, its officers found an adult male who had been shot and began performing CPR.

That male later died at a hospital.

Police have little information on who may have shot him. At this point, officers have only been told that two males were seen running from the scene. One was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and the other wearing all red clothing.

An hour and a half after the Westminster shooting, a person was shot in the 11800 block of Washington Street. That person was also pronounced at a hospital.

A Northglenn PD press release stated that no one is in custody. A suspect description was not provided.

Just before 9 p.m., Northglenn officers were sent to the area of 117th Avenue and Delaware Court. There, the bodies of a man and woman were found inside a home. NPD investigators preliminarily determined that the couple here was in a relationship, and that one person "took the life of the other and then took their own life," as stated in an NPD press release.

The press release did not mention how either person died.

Both police departments are requesting information from the public regarding all three incidents.