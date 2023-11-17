Fort Collins police officer shoots, kills Colorado suspect after using Taser to try to stop him

A police officer in Fort Collins shot and killed a suspect after using a Taser to try to stop the suspect from charging at him. It all began about 9:30 p.m. Thursday when police received a call about a man in the alley in the 100 block of West Laurel Street.

The caller reported that the man was yelling racial slurs and that he possibly attacked someone and had a weapon in his hand. Dispatch received at least one additional call about the man with a weapon in his hand.

While officers were on their way to the scene, they learned that the suspect may have attacked another person with pepper spray.

When officers arrived, they found the male suspect in the alley holding pepper spray and an "edged weapon." According to police, the officer gave the suspect multiple commands to drop his weapons but the suspect did not and instead began coming toward the officer.

That's when the officer fired his Taser but the suspect continued advancing on the officer. The officer fired his weapon several times, striking the suspect.

The suspect was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The officer was not harmed during the incident. The identity of the suspect has not been released.