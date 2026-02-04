Former Wednesday's Child brothers add adoption to their story

CBS Colorado has been profiling children living in foster care who are eligible for adoption since 1979. Over the years, these segments have led to hundreds of children being connected with caring adults. That is exactly what happened for Josiah and Julian.

CBS Colorado news anchor and reporter Mekialaya White profiled the brothers in 2023. Together they went to The Inventing Room, which specializes in tasty treats created through science.

"It was something else. It was good," Josiah remembers of the experience.

"I like to try new things. I really liked the cotton candy that was glow in the dark," Julian added.

Chris saw the segment and was charmed by the boys.

"They just seemed so sweet and so ready for someone to take them home, and our door was open," he told CBS Colorado.

Chris opened his home and his heart to the brothers. He became a foster parent with an eye toward adopting the boys when he could. In the last two years the boys have grown and changed a lot, and Chris has been right there to witness every bit of it.

"He's changed completely as far as comfortability with himself," Chris said of Josiah. "There was a lot of self-conscious issues. Other things that he saw and felt as a kid that his brother didn't, but now he feels normal. He's just a normal kid."

"He used to be so shy, and whenever things would go wrong he would shut down completely," Chris said of Julian. "And now, he recognizes those feelings, and he can talk to me about them."

On Jan. 20, 2026, this family of three became official when Chris adopted Josiah and Julian. It's the happy ending that these boys had been hoping for, for years. Together they are a team, ready to take on whatever comes next.

"Ultimately, these boys are pretty incredible," Chris said.

