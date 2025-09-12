Former U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo withdraws as candidate for Colorado Congressional District 8

Former Rep. Yadira Caraveo has withdrawn her candidacy for Colorado Congressional District 8, the district in which she was elected in 2023. She was the first representative for that district, as it was newly created before the 2022 election due to Colorado's growing population.

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 25: U.S. Rep. Yadira Caraveo (D-CO) speaks at a press conference following a House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 25, 2023 in Washington, DC. Caraveo spoke on the need to protect abortion rights. Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Caraveo made the withdrawal announcement on Friday afternoon, saying that she believed she faced a lot of resistance to her candidacy due to the "stigmatization of mental health in America." Read her full statement below.

Caraveo, a Democrat, lost her seat in CD8 to Republican Rep. Gabe Evans in November 2024. Evans was one of only a handful of Republicans nationwide to flip seats held by House Democrats in last fall's election.

Caraveo was Colorado's first Latina member of Congress. Before representing Colorado on Capitol Hill, she represented the 31st district in the Colorado House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023.

Caraveo released the following statement: This was not a decision I made lightly. It was a privilege representing the 8th district in Congress and working for the people of the district, Colorado, and the country. Unfortunately, I faced very strong resistance to my candidacy this cycle due almost entirely to the stigmatization of mental health in America. I hope that one day we will see more acceptance and understanding of illnesses like depression, and that leaders at all levels will be able to support those in need in actions and not just words. I want to personally thank everyone who voted for me, donated to my campaign, believed in me, volunteered for me, worked for me, and supported me. I urge all my supporters to continue fighting for change.

