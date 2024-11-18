Former Northern Colorado chief District Attorney sentenced for sexually abusing underage intern

Former Larimer County chief district attorney Dan Quinn will have to register as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor while serving Larimer County. Quinn reached a plea agreement after being accused of maintaining a sexual relationship with a girl who he first started flirting with when she was a 16-year-old intern for the county.

Dan Quinn, right, outside Larimer County Court CBS

The former intern, who first shared her story publicly with CBS News Colorado's Dillon Thomas, recounted her experiences with Quinn before a judge on Monday. She said Quinn first made sexual contact with her when she was 17.

"I was 17 years old. Mr. Quinn kissed me and touched me inappropriately. My life was forever changed on that day," the victim said.

CBS News Colorado has agreed to not share the victim's name due to her age at the time of the crimes. However, she is now a lawyer, a profession she wanted to explore when she interned in the judicial system in the late 1990s.

"I'm only five months older than Mr. Quinn's oldest son," the victim said. "I was 17. He was 45. It was illegal, immoral, and disgusting. It was textbook grooming behavior."

The woman said the former elected district attorney, Stu VanMeveren, was notified of Quinn's improper interactions with her by other staff. However, VanMevern is accused of failing to report any of Quinn's actions to Fort Collins Police Services.

"Instead of reporting the inappropriate behavior to the cops or the state bar, Mr. Quinn was allowed to resign and I was fired," the woman said. "I was working in what should have been the safest workplace in the county. The office responsible for prosecuting crimes and prosecuting victims."

After many years of counseling the woman came forward with her story, sharing it with current elected district attorney Gordon McLaughlin. McLaughlin's office looked into her story and then turned it over to Fort Collins police. The case was eventually handed off to Weld County judges and prosecutors due to conflicts of interest with Quinn's time serving in Larimer County.

In videos obtained by Thomas, Quinn is seen openly talking to police about his former connection with the intern. He is even seen pulling boxes out of his office cabinets that contained letters, pictures and other items he had saved from their times together decades prior.

Quinn agreed to plead guilty to third degree sexual assault and register as a sex offender in exchange for the case not being taken to trial. He will also have to serve four years of probation.

Before the judge, Quinn's defense lawyer took several minutes to try and explain why she believed her client was not a bad person nor a threat to society. The lawyer suggested Quinn's victim only came forward after her relationship with him went sour.

The lawyer accused McLaughlin's office of having their own motives behind pushing for the case to be prosecuted. The lawyer also suggested the victim's story being shared on the news was one-sided.

CBS News Colorado called and emailed Quinn's lawyer months prior to his sentencing, offering to interview Quinn or his representation for reports. Quinn's lawyer never responded to those offers.

Quinn's daughter also spoke to the court about how he was a great grandfather who was always willing to lend a helping hand.

The judge noted that he believed Quinn was not a threat to the general public and acknowledged he should be able to maintain contact with his grandchildren.

However, the judge was quick to dismiss Quinn's defense claiming that some of his actions were being overblown by prosecutors, the victim and others.

"There is one victim in this case, and it is not Mr. Quinn," the judge said. "You have not taken full responsibility."

"You said she is manipulative. That she has set you up. That is not what I view has happened in this case. She is seeking justice," the judge said.

The county also agreed to pay the victim $300,000 in a settlement after VanMeveren's office failed to report the crimes to police. VanMeveren's name was also stripped from part of the courthouse that was named after him as a result of the settlement.

"For 23 years, actions that were swept under the rug to avoid political blowback will now be held accountable. This is why victims don't report abuse," the victim said.

In a statement issued to CBS News Colorado, current District Attorney McLaughlin said his office stands by the victim and her story.

"Our office works tirelessly to ensure justice for victims and our staff were outraged and heartbroken that a former member of the office had used their position to victimize a young member of the community. We commend the courage of this victim in coming forward to confront their abuser and seek justice," the statement read in-part.

McLaughlin, nor any employees under his administration, were employed at the time of the sexual assaults.