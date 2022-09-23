Former District Attorney Alonzo Payne stripped of law license

Colorado's Supreme Court has disbarred former district attorney Alonzo Payne, citing a laundry list of misrepresentations, false statements and inappropriate actions he engaged in while in office.

Payne was D.A. in the 12th Judicial District in southern Colorado from January 2021 to July 2022 when he resigned while under state investigation.

Alonzo Payne Courtesy

In the two-page letter disbarring Payne, state regulators cite numerous missteps while Payne was in office, including failing to act for months on warrants involving serious crimes and domestic violence; employees in Payne's office ignoring, belittling and shouting at crime victims; and Payne himself making false and "disingenuous" statements during court proceedings.

The disbarment will take effect Oct. 26.