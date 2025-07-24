Former county jail commander in Colorado charged with over 100 counts of invasion of privacy

A former county jail commander in Colorado has been charged with over 100 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and official misconduct.

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Edward Aber was promoted to commander of the La Plata County Jail in 2018 and was given administrative access to evidence the following year.

Former La Plata County Jail Commander Edward Aber Jerry McBride / Durango Herald

The CBI said Aber was placed on administrative leave in July 2024 during a sexual harassment investigation. He allegedly had unlawful sexual contact with female inmates and sexually harassed numerous female employees. No charges were filed in connection with the sexual contact allegations.

Aber allegedly accessed 117 different female inmates' strip search videos multiple times between Feb. 14, 2019, and Jan. 14, 2024. Officials said he has been charged with 117 counts of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification for inappropriately viewing sensitive footage. He was also charged with one count of first-degree official misconduct in connection with the investigation.