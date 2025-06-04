Former Colorado EMT indicted, accused of treating over 100 patients without a license

A Colorado man has been indicted for allegedly claiming to be a certified paramedic and practicing medicine without a license, treating over 100 patients.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a paramedic certificate to Lauren Wilson in 2009, but discovered in 2011 that he had an undisclosed criminal history under a different spelling of his name. Wilson's certification expired in 2012 before the department finished the process to revoke it.

Officials said Wilson never received another paramedic certification, but resumed working as a paramedic in an ambulance company. The CDPHE said he provided care to over 100 patients, often as the only paramedic in the ambulance transporting patients in critical condition to emergency rooms. They said he also decided to transport patients against their will or without their consent.

He reportedly worked with medical service companies in 2021 and again in 2022 after claiming to be a certified paramedic. Authorities said he submitted a forged Colorado driver's license with a false birth date to hide his criminal history.

Wilson reapplied for a paramedic certification in 2022. Authorities said he used a false birth date and claimed to have never been charged or convicted of a crime. The background report Wilson submitted was based on his false birth date, said the CDPHE, and did not uncover his criminal history.

He was arrested on May 29 and was released from the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

Wilson is facing multiple charges, including attempting to influence a public servant, two counts of forgery of a government-issued document, and five counts of unauthorized practice of medicine while fraudulently representing to be a professional.