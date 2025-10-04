Florence Crittenton's "Miles for Moms" celebrates 20 years in Denver

A whack from 11-month-old Aven Secrets brought smiles at the finish line -- a little "good luck" moment for his mom, Alisha, before Florence Crittenton Services' "Miles for Moms" in Denver on Saturday.

"It's our first time doing this," Alisha said. "We made it about halfway. I think we did pretty well with a toddler who didn't want to wake up this morning -- he did great."

Alisha knows Florence Crittenton Services well. She's a teacher at the school's MedConnect program, helping prepare teen moms for careers in healthcare, from phlebotomy to medical assisting.

Alisha Secrets and her son Aven finish the 20th annual Moms for Miles at Florence Crittenton Services in Denver on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025. CBS

The school provides wraparound support for teen mothers and their children in the Denver area, helping many earn a diploma or GED, and inspiring some, like Britney Perez, to return as mentors and staff.

"I graduated from here in 2020," Perez said. "Now I work here at FloCrit, so we love to participate in anything that supports our community."

This year marked the 20th annual Miles for Moms run/walk/roll, with nearly 300 participants and more than $70,000 raised, more than doubling the original $30,000 goal. The funds go toward essential needs like healthcare, housing, and food for students and their families.

"Being here, I feel the love and support for the students," Secrets said. "It's nice to see so many people show up -- even those we've never met before."