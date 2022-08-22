Flooding rains drench Denver International Airport

Watch CBS News
By Dave Aguilera

/ CBS Colorado

DENVER(CBS)-  Strong slow moving thunderstorms drenched Denver International Airport with flooding rains on Sunday afternoon. So much that the National Weather Service had to issue a flood advisory for the entire airport.

kcnc-weather.png
Credit: CBS4

The storm developed over the airport and stayed in place over an hour. Rainfall amounts over the east side of the DIA property added up from 1 to 2 inches!

rainfall.png
Credit: CBS4

Sunday's thunderstorms across the state caused a few issues such as the brief closure of I-70 for for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar near Glenwood Springs.

glenwood.png
Storms that developed between 1 and 2 pm on Sunday near Glenwood Springs. Credit: CBS4

Statewide storms on Sunday were caused by a cut-off low spinning in from Utah loaded with monsoon moisture.

utahlow.png
Credit: CBS4

On Monday the low will move southeast of Colorado allowing for drier air to move in. This should limit most of Monday's afternoon storms over southern Colorado with just slight chance for isolated storms over Denver and the Front Range.

co-futurecast-dave.png
Credit: CBS4
Dave Aguilera
Dave-Aguilera-1.jpg

Watch First Alert Meteorologist Dave Aguilera's weather forecasts on CBS News Colorado -- on TV and on our free streaming service. Check out his bio and send him an email.

First published on August 21, 2022 / 7:53 PM

