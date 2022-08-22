Flooding rains drench Denver International Airport
DENVER(CBS)- Strong slow moving thunderstorms drenched Denver International Airport with flooding rains on Sunday afternoon. So much that the National Weather Service had to issue a flood advisory for the entire airport.
The storm developed over the airport and stayed in place over an hour. Rainfall amounts over the east side of the DIA property added up from 1 to 2 inches!
Sunday's thunderstorms across the state caused a few issues such as the brief closure of I-70 for for the Grizzly Creek Burn Scar near Glenwood Springs.
Statewide storms on Sunday were caused by a cut-off low spinning in from Utah loaded with monsoon moisture.
On Monday the low will move southeast of Colorado allowing for drier air to move in. This should limit most of Monday's afternoon storms over southern Colorado with just slight chance for isolated storms over Denver and the Front Range.
