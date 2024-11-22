Flock Safety cameras are helping some Colorado law enforcement solve crimes, including car thefts

A Lakewood woman got her stolen car back thanks to the quick response of Arapahoe County deputies utilizing Flock Safety cameras.

A Flock Safety camera is seen in an Arapahoe County neighborhood. These advanced cameras are being utilized more by law enforcement to identify criminals, as well as stolen vehicles. CBS

Flock Safety cameras can read license plates in real time, and provide alerts to law enforcement when a vehicle tied to a crime or a vehicle tied to a missing person passes the camera. Using automated technology, the cameras can gather information like the make and model of the vehicle, the color and other distinguishable features.

In October, Luisa Valdez's car was stolen from the gym parking lot in Lakewood. When she realized her keys were taken from her gym locker, she then searched outside in the parking lot and didn't see her car.

"It was completely gone. I started freaking out. I went back into the gym. I called the cops, and turns out, my car was taken," Valdez said.

Valdez had just finished paying off her Volkwagon Jetta and was unsure of what she would do next.

"I wasn't sure what I was going to do, how I was going to get to the places I needed to get to in my everyday life," Valdez said. "I didn't know how I was going to get a new car if I needed one."

Deputies tracked down her stolen car after they got an alert from one of the Flock Safety cameras in the community. Deputy Jason Presley said they've installed 26 cameras throughout Arapahoe County in highly-trafficked areas.

With the Flock Safety cameras, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office can track stolen plates, stolen vehicles, felony warrants, missing persons and vehicles used in felony crimes. When a vehicle and license plate that is connected to a crime or missing person, an alert is immediately sent to deputies.

"One thing that is great about it is we get instant notifications. The deputy can get it on their computer or on their phone, and if we just happen to be close in the area where one of the cameras are that gets a hit and we're close by, we could attempt to stop on the vehicle to contact it," Presley explained.

Presley said some deputies average up to 40 hot list hits per shift. When they get an alert, it does not give deputies probable cause to make an arrest. They still have to verify with dispatch before making an arrest.

The cameras are put to great use. Presley said, this year, there have been 60,000 hot list hits utilizing flock cameras in Arapahoe County. Fifty-four thousand were stolen plates, and 5,000 were stolen vehicles. Four hundred seventy were felony warrants, 110 were missing persons, and 33 vehicles were used in felony crimes.

"It's been a very effective tool for us. It's one of the only tools that we have to do good investigative work on, following up to solve crimes, especially for stolen cars," Presley said. "As far as preventing crime, we would hope they that it does help."

Deputy Presley also attributes the decline in car thefts to tools such as Flock cameras and legislation passed by Colorado state lawmakers increasing the penalties for people who steal a vehicle.

Presley says car thefts have dropped significantly in the past year. In 2024, Arapahoe County reported 422 stolen vehicles. Last year, the county reported 709 stolen vehicles, and 847 stolen vehicles in 2022.

"I think the Flock cameras are a big, key factor in lowering the crime rates on it, but also I think the change in the legislation has also helped in getting lower numbers," Presley said.

Meanwhile, Valdez got her car back four days later. She said, thankfully, there were no damages to her vehicle, and the key was recovered as well.

"The minute I got the phone call, I was so relieved and just jumping with joy," Valdez said. "I'm just really grateful I have my car back."

Deputies with the special response team found her vehicle with five people standing around it. Deputies found a handgun in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for auto-theft, and two others were arrested for outstanding warrants.

"Just hearing that, it was just a huge relief, knowing that they had some kind of technology out there that could track my car in real time," Valdez said.

Homeowners associations and neighbors can also join forces to pay for Flock Safety cameras in their community. HOA's can grant access of the cameras to the sheriff's office if they chose to. Often times, flock safety cameras are placed at all entrances and exits in the community that pays for them.

Privacy and transparency is a concern often brought up from residents when discussing flock safety cameras. Presley said the cameras do not pick up or store any personal or identifying information about the driver.

A spokesperson with Flock Safety also reiterated that the cameras do not utilize facial recognition. The spokesperson added they conduct routine audits of their databases and information that is stored. They also said law enforcement's searches in the system must be justified, and those searches are also audited to prevent misuse and abuse.

Law enforcement agencies can also opt in to sharing its database and seeing other jurisdiction's databases; therefore, jurisdictions can work together as needed to track a driver's movement and solve crimes.