Flash Flood Watches go into effect Thursday morning for near state-wide risk

Monsoon season continues to bring heavy rain into Colorado. We anticipate very heavy rain on Thursday, prompting a First Alert Weather Day thanks to the high risk of Flash Flooding. Flash Flood Watches go into effect on Thursday morning for near state-wide risks of flooding.

CBS

We are especially concerned about our numerous burn scars where the threat of flash flooding is the highest. We've already experienced flash flooding in the last two weeks in Larimer county, and more is possible on Thursday. It is very important to be weather aware with these conditions, this flooding happens very quickly and allows for no preparation. Also remember, turn around don't drown. Do not drive or walk through flooded areas with standing or running water.

Heavy rain will ramp up first in the southwest and western slope in the late morning hours, before spreading to the Front Range, foothills, and plains in the afternoon and night. We could see late night heavy rain across the plains.

More rain is likely on Friday, heavy at times. We start to dry out a bit this weekend with the return of the 90s.