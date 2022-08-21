I-70 Glenwood Canyon cleared after Flash Flood Warning

Interstate 70 Glenwood Canyon was closed on Sunday afternoon due to a Flash Flood Warning issued for the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar and Glenwood Canyon, according to a press release by CDOT. The Flood Warning ended and the stretch of highway was back open at 4:30 p.m.

I-70 is open between mile-markers 116-133 both directions, Glenwood Exit/Dotsero. pic.twitter.com/23v76t5bvR — Garfield 9-1-1 (@Garco911) August 21, 2022

Eastbound and westbound I-70 were closed from Glenwood Springs (exit 116) to Dotsero (exit 133), with a second closure point for westbound traffic at Eagle (exit 140).

Detours were in place prior to the interstate being cleared after the flood warning.