Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of East Troublesome Fire burn area

Severe Storms Could Fire Up Again In Colorado

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire burn area on Tuesday evening. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. and includes Stillwater and Willow creeks in the northcentral portion of the burn scar.

Flash Flood Warning in effect until 845 PM MDT and includes Stillwater and Willow creeks, in the north central portion of the East Troublesome burn scar. #COwx https://t.co/mKfswOXhDM pic.twitter.com/HgN1Q3JWag — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) May 23, 2023

The fire burned nearly 194,000 acres in 2020, which made it the second-largest fire in Colorado history. The fire burned more than 400 homes and other structures.