Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of East Troublesome Fire burn area

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire burn area on Tuesday evening. The warning is in effect until 8:45  p.m. and includes Stillwater and Willow creeks in the northcentral portion of the burn scar.   

The fire burned nearly 194,000 acres in 2020, which made it the second-largest fire in Colorado history. The fire burned more than 400 homes and other structures.  

May 23, 2023

