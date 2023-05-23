Flash Flood Warning issued for portion of East Troublesome Fire burn area
A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the East Troublesome Fire burn area on Tuesday evening. The warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. and includes Stillwater and Willow creeks in the northcentral portion of the burn scar.
The fire burned nearly 194,000 acres in 2020, which made it the second-largest fire in Colorado history. The fire burned more than 400 homes and other structures.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.