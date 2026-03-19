Flags to fly at half-staff in Colorado to honor Fort Carson Army sergeant killed in War with Iran

Flags will fly at half-staff across Colorado on Friday and Saturday to honor a 26-year-old Army sergeant who was killed in the War with Iran. Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thurday that flags will be lowered to honor Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington's "life and service."

Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command

Pennington was assigned to the 1st Space Battalion at Fort Carson in Colorado.

Pennington was the seventh member of the American armed forces who was killed in the war. His death came a week after he was hurt in an attack on a base in Saudi Arabia. That took place at Prince Sultan Air Base on March 1.

So far, 13 American service members have been killed in the War with Iran.

Pennington was from Glendale, Kentucky, and enlisted in the Army as a unit supply specialist in 2017. A public procession will be held for him on Friday in Fort Knox and his memorial service will take place on Saturday.

"Colorado joins Staff Sergeant Pennington's friends, family, and loved ones in honoring his life and service. We owe our freedom to those who bravely serve our nation in uniform, and today I mourn Staff Sergeant Pennington's death, and express my profound thanks for his service," Polis said.