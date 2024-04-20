Jill Biden visits Colorado to discuss women's health: "A necessity, not a luxury"

First lady Jill Biden was in Aurora Saturday to tour the Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research at the University of Colorado Anschutz campus.

"The University of Colorado is making a tremendous difference. And we are at an incredible inflection point, ready to make significant advances; advances in this woman-focused research," said Biden.

CBS

She also spoke to doctors about their work to improve healthcare for women in Colorado.

The study of women's health can be vastly different than that of men's health and is still not well understood.

"Women's health research is still and remains very understudied. And I tell people that. Some of these people, I think they're thinking, 'She's exaggerating.' I'm not exaggerating. That's why we're here today," said Dr. Judith Regensteiner, director of the Ludeman Family Center for Women's Health Research.

Dr. Judith Regensteiner CBS

"Even though we've made great strides in the last 20 years, women are still seeking health care in a medical world largely designed for men," said Biden.

The visit was quick and largely a way for the first lady to tout the President's commitment to fund women's healthcare at a federal level.

"This is like what we've been talking about. This is what, you know, why the president signed the funding that he did," said Biden. "We're making sure that when the government funds research, that work includes women from the beginning. And when we make discoveries, those ideas get to the women and their families waiting for answers."

However, the event did bring much-needed attention to an issue affecting every woman in this country.

"Women's health is a necessity, not a luxury," said Regensteiner.