February finishes warm with the first snow of March on the way

Our first Colorado snowstorm for the month of March 2025 is on the way. A large low pressure trough and cold front is getting its act together from the Gulf of Alaska down to just east of Hawaii.

The storm system should roll through Colorado Monday night into Tuesday morning delivering rain and snow initially and then snow for both Tuesday commutes.

A Downtown Denver Business Improvement District employee shovels the sidewalk outside of Union Station during a winter storm on Feb. 22 in Denver. Michael Ciaglo / Getty Images

It is too early to give exact amounts, but there will be several inches of snow possible. The storm system will be fairly warm by our winter standards, so it is not expected to be a large storm system.

But it definitely will slow things down across roads of the Front Range and eastern Colorado. The system will also kick off a cooler and unsettled pattern that will keep temperatures around the Denver metro area in the 40s for most of the week.

Two of the early long term snow models we look at this far out are the EURO and the GFS snow prediction models. Now all of these numbers are likely to change as we get closer to Monday and Tuesday. But, at this point the EURO model is indicating about 3 to 6 inches of snow around the Denver metro area including the foothills.

The GFS model is showing the potential for about 3 to 6 in the Denver metro with much higher amounts in and near the foothills. Anyway you slice it, we are going to have some accumulation of snow for Tuesday. We will zero in on more accurate totals as we get deeper into the weekend ahead.

However, before this weather changeup, the transition from February to March will come in like a lamb.

High temperatures will be in the low 60s through Monday with the change happening Monday night.