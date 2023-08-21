First Alert : Dangerous Denver heat and high fire danger

We have a FIRST ALERT Weather Day posted for Monday for dangerous record heat, poor air quality and high fire danger from Denver out over the northeastern plains.

Credit: CBS4

Starting with the big heat of the day. Many areas near the Front Range to the Nebraska and Kansas state lines will be close to 100 degrees! As a result, a Heat Advisory is in place from noon to 7pm on Monday.

Credit: CBS4

There will also, be some gusty winds along with the heat. So piggybacking on the Heat Advisory is a Red Flag Warning for High Fire Danger that includes the Denver metro area.

Credit: CBS4

Temperatures will soar into the 90s and 100s across the Denver and our surrounding suburbs!

Statewide the heat will be on high as well! Western Slope areas will be in the mid to upper 90s with 80s and 70s in the mountains. The eastern plains are looking at 90s and low 100s!

In addition to all of that, the Front Range and Northern I-25 corridor has an Air Quality Alert thru 4pm for high ozone and wildfire smoke from the northwest.