Firefighters receive help from road and bridge crews to tame wildfires

A fast-moving wildfire that forced the evacuation of Simla on Colorado's Eastern Plains was knocked down almost as quickly as it flared up in high winds on Thursday.

"That's how it is out here, everybody comes to help," said ranch owner, Todd Natale.

The fire grew rapidly to approximately 700 acres just a couple miles south of Simla on the south side of the Elbert County line in El Paso County. Natale watched it grow off in the distance and head toward his home.

"You just wait for one flaming tumbleweed to come over on your property and that's all it takes," he said.

Winds were in the range of 30 to 40 miles per hour. It's been several weeks since there has been moisture in the area and the grasses have been drying out.

Firefighters issued orders for the town to evacuate, fearing the fire would roll into town. Among the evacuations, an assisted living center, The Good Samaritan Society, where approximately 20 people reside.

They were taken to Lincoln Community Hospital via ambulance.

"With that brush burning and that wind fueling that fire, it could have really been a bad situation," said Kara Gerczynski of Elizabeth Fire.

35 departments pitched in to fight the fire. Some of the biggest help came from Elbert County Road and Bridge.

"We have equipment staged all over the county, so wherever fires break out it's relatively quick for us to get to them," said superintendent, Monty Hankins.

Six road graders and two big water trucks set to work immediately cutting a line around the fire.

"We got the north side protected inside of 40 minutes to kind of guard the town of Simla," Hankins said. "They cut what we call four wide. So four blade widths wide which ends up being about 25, 30 feet."

With water added, the dirt was a barrier that made containing the fire easier.

"Once the fire hits that fire line there's no fuel for it. That's the goal," Hankins explained.

The crews cut a fire line around the entire fire. Winds lessened in the evening, helping keep the fire from spotting over the line.

The fire was nearly 100% contained Thursday night. No structures were lost and no one was hurt.

In the evening the evacuation was lifted. Ambulances were bringing people back to The Good Samaritan Society.

Fire officials said there is no indication yet on how the fire got started. Investigators will be taking a closer look Friday.