Evacuations ordered due to fire in western Colorado north of Parachute

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Colorado officials have ordered evacuations due to a vegetation fire burning in Garfield County.

The Garfield County Emergency Community Relations Authority issued an alert around 3:22 p.m. Thursday directing all residents within one mile of 1800 County Road 309 to evacuate immediately. The Grand Valley Fire Protection District said pre-evacuations have been requested for a 2 mile radius around the fire, which has been named the Cottonwood Flat Fire.

The area is just north of the town of Parachute and Battlement Mesa, to the east of Battlement Creek.

i70-mp-086-10-east-bound.png
Traffic camera located on I-70 at mile point 086 Colorado Department of Transportation

As of 3:44 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation has not closed I-70.

Stage 2 fire restrictions went into effect in Garfield County as of 20:01 a.m. Thursday. The fire restrictions prohibit the use of fireworks, put a pause on issuing burn permits and ban recreational fires.

