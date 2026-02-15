Watch CBS News
Firefighters work to put out blaze near I-70 in Colorado mountain community

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

Multiple fire departments are working to put out a fire that broke out in a community in Colorado's foothills on Sunday afternoon.

The Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office says a home in Silver Plume has been completely engulfed in flames. The fire can be seen from I-70, and CoTrip shows eastbound traffic heading towards the town backed up for over two miles.

The house is located against a hillside, but authorities have not reported whether the fire has affected the nearby area.

The Clear Creek Fire Authority, Evergreen Fire Rescue, Gilpin Fire Department and Foothills Fire are working to bring the blaze under control.

The sheriff's office said that at this moment, they're not aware of any injuries.

