Investigators urge people to be cautious after fireworks sparked at least 2 grass fires in Colorado

Investigators found used fireworks nearby following grass fires in Douglas County and want to send a message ahead of Fourth of July celebrations.

The recent hot and dry conditions have made it easy for small vegetation fires to begin this week in open spaces and areas in Douglas County.

With the Fourth of July celebrations coming up, firefighters also want to remind people to be careful and cautious when it comes to lighting fireworks.

Brian Willie, a public information officer with South Metro Fire Rescue says crews responded to four small brush fires on Tuesday night.

Plus, earlier in the week, they responded to another fire less than a quarter acre in size in Highlands Ranch. That fire was off of Foothills Canyon Boulevard near Thunder Ridge High School.

While the causes of some of these fires are still undetermined, Willie said there has been evidence of fireworks lit and used at least near the Foothills Canyon Boulevard fire.

"Just right here, is a black cat bottle rocket... and right here are remnants of a sparkler that has been used and burnt, and this sparkler has not been used," said Willie.

Willie was the first to respond to the fire. He said the flames were two to three feet high, and spreading quickly before firefighters quickly responded and put the fire out.

South Metro Fire Rescue

"It's just worrisome right now, how many fires we're having and what they're starting and it just shows what the heat has done and how dry it is right now," said Willie.

Just before the Foothills Canyon Boulevard fire broke out on Monday, South Metro Fire Rescue firefighters and Douglas County Sheriff's deputies also responded to another small grass fire behind Cedar Brook Lane in Highlands Ranch.

Douglas County deputies say that fire was possibly started by teens using fireworks.

"We're worried about kids sneaking off and wanting to light fireworks behind the house on a walkway on a pathway on a trail. Those are very close to those combustible dry areas and that's where we could really see a problem," said Willie.

While firefighters could not determine if fireworks what caused the Foothills Canyon Boulevard fire, their message to people celebrating the Fourth of July is to be smart and safe.

"We're going to be prepared for for that during the Fourth of July. We're ready for that, but we need the public's help. We need the public to be more careful with what they're doing and how they're lighting off fireworks," said Willie.

If you're celebrating the holiday, Willie recommends buying proper, legal fireworks. Nowhere in Colorado can fireworks explode or leave the ground.

Plus, every county has different rules and regulations that you can find on your county's website. If you are going to light fireworks, do so in an area that is non-combustible, like a driveway or parking lot, and not an open space.

It's also smart to have a fire extinguisher or hose nearby too.