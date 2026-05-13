Apartment building catches fire in southeast Denver on Hampden Avenue, 1 person taken to hospital

A two-alarm fire heavily damaged an apartment building in southeast Denver on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

CBS

It started sometime after 2 p.m. at 8525 East Hampden Avenue, and flames could be seen coming from the building's roof. The Denver Fire Department said firefighters found heavy fire when they arrived.

CBS

Hampden Avenue was shut down from Yosemite Street to Verbena Street due to the firefight, Denver police wrote in a social media post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.