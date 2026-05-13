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Apartment building catches fire in southeast Denver on Hampden Avenue, 1 person taken to hospital

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

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A two-alarm fire heavily damaged an apartment building in southeast Denver on Wednesday afternoon. One person was injured and taken to the hospital.

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It started sometime after 2 p.m. at 8525 East Hampden Avenue, and flames could be seen coming from the building's roof. The Denver Fire Department said firefighters found heavy fire when they arrived.

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CBS

Hampden Avenue was shut down from Yosemite Street to Verbena Street due to the firefight, Denver police wrote in a social media post.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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