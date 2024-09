A fire heavily damaged a house in the southwestern part of the Denver metro area early Thursday afternoon. The heat from the fire also damaged structures on either side of the home.

UPDATE: fire in main structure is under control. Crews are looking for two cats and potentially a dog that are missing. All people are accounted for. The radiant heat from the main fire damaged structures on either side. https://t.co/9uM2sUMLYM pic.twitter.com/EzDuqtD1JY — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) September 12, 2024



The house is located on on South Jellison Court, not far from Kipling Parkway and South Garrison Street.

Officials from West Metro Fire said several pets were reported missing after the fire. No people were hurt.

So far it's not clear how the fire started.