High fire danger returns in many parts of Colorado, Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day

Fire danger levels will rise in Colorado on Thursday as winds kick up, humidity drops and temperatures climb into the low 90s. As a result of this weather change, Thursday will be a First Alert Weather Day.

A view of the Colorado foothills from the Denver metro area as seen from the CBS Colorado news helicopter on Wednesday morning. CBS

The Denver metro area and parts of Northern Colorado, southern Colorado and the Eastern Plains will be the areas where a fire weather watch has been put in place by the National Weather Service. That will be in effect from noon on Thursday until 8 p.m. Winds could gust up to 40 mph with relative humidity as low as 10%.

With the combination of strong southerly winds and low relative humidity values, a Fire Weather Watch is in effect for the highlighted areas starting 12 PM Thursday afternoon to 8 PM Thursday evening. Avoid any activities that may cause sparks. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dAw7iZSEGs — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 11, 2024

In a public safety message, the National Weather Service wrote on X that people should "avoid any burning or outdoor activities that may cause sparks."

CBS

CBS

A red flag warning will also go into effect in parts of western Colorado (including Grand Junction and Aspen) and the far eastern part of the state.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to rise to the low 90s in Denver.

A cold front will move in on Friday and will bring temperatures closer to normal. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, we heat back up into the mid-80s with mostly sunny and dry conditions.