Finalists announced for naming contest of new art installation in Denver's RiNo arts district

Time is almost up for Denver residents to name a new climbable art sculpture to be unveiled in the RiNo Arts District later this month.

Denargo Market said the rhinoceros sculpture is a reflection of the market itself, with a bold design designed to connect the community and highlight local artists. The new 30-foot-tall statue is one of the largest climbable structures of its kind in the U.S.

After receiving over 1,000 submissions from the community in the "Name the Rhino" campaign, Dengaro Market has narrowed it down to five finalists. The final five names are:

Rhingo

Rosey

Roxy

Rusty

Spike

Denargo Market

You can cast your vote for the winner at DengaroMarket.com. Just rank the five finalists in order, with your top pick first. The winner will be announced during an unveiling with Councilman Darrell Watson on June 12.