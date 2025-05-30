Denver's RiNo neighborhood holding contest to name new climbable sculpture

A new climbable rhino sculpture has been constructed in Denver's RiNo neighborhood, and they're asking the public to help name it.

The new 30-foot-tall, 22,000-pound statue is located at the corner of 29th Street and Arkins Court. It's one of the largest climbable structures of its kind in the U.S. and is designed to be explored and enjoyed by everyone.

Denargo Market

The rhino statue is the first major public art installation at Denargo Market. It was designed by Sasaki, Golub & Company and FORMATIV and built by JunoWorks, Elsorado Walls and Craft Engineering Studio.

A campaign is underway to "Name the Rhino" and is open until June 5. The five finalists' names will be selected on June 6, and then the public will have a chance to vote for their favorites. The winner will be announced during an unveiling with Councilman Darrell Watson on June 12.