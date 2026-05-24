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Several injured, two dead after crash north of Denver International Airport

By
Christa Swanson
Digital Media Producer
Christa Swanson is a Digital Media Producer at CBS Colorado in Denver.
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Christa Swanson

/ CBS Colorado

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The Colorado State Patrol has closed 120th Avenue just north of the Denver International Airport due to a fatal crash.

Around 3:15 p.m., the CSP announced the closure at 120th Avenue and Powhaton Road due to a crash. They say two pickup trucks were involved in a collision around 2:49 p.m.

Two people were reportedly killed in the crash, and another four people have been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities asked drivers to take alternate routes. They do not yet have an estimate for when the road will reopen.

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