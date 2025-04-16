Man killed, child in critical condition after motorcycle crash in Colorado

Police are investigating after a man was killed and a 12-year-old girl was left in critical condition following a motorcycle crash in Colorado.

According to the Thornton Police Department, a 17-year-old boy was driving a BMW sedan and was turning south onto Welby Road when he crashed into a motorcycle around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was riding east on Thornton Parkway when it was struck.

Thornton Police Department

Authorities said the 38-year-old man and 12-year-old girl riding the motorcycle were taken to the hospital for treatment, where the man died a short time later. Police said the girl remains in critical condition. The deceased man's name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Adams County Coroner's Office and notification of next of kin.

According to police, the BMW driver remained at the scene. He was reportedly arrested and released pending further investigation. Officials said he is facing charges for careless driving causing death.

The police department asked that anyone who witnessed the crash or has information on the case that has not yet been shared with investigators contact their tip line at (720) 977-5069.