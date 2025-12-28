Fatal crash in Aurora causes closure on S. Gun Club Road

Police in Aurora are asking drivers to avoid the area near a serious crash that happened early Sunday evening.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the crash occurred after 5 p.m. on S. Gun Club Road between E. Jewell Avenue and E. Hampden Ave. Authorities said that four vehicles were involved, and at least one person has died.

Officers have closed down the area near the intersections while crews work the scene. The crash is under investigation, and authorities asked drivers to avoid the area until further notice.