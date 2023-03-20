3 caught in avalanche outside Aspen Highlands ski area, 1 killed
Search and rescue teams converged Sunday afternoon for a mission near the west ridge of Highlands Peak following an avalanche.
At least three people were known to be inside the Maroon Bowl at the time of the avalanche, according to Deputy Chief Parker Lathrop of the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
One of those skiers was killed by the slide, the sheriff's office confirmed later. The other two managed to work their way out of the immediate slide area but still required rescuers' assistance to exit the hillside.
The slide happened at approximately 1:25 p.m.
Maroon Bowl is on the opposite side of the Aspen Highlands Ski Resort's Highland Bowl, and is not inside the resort's boundary.
PCSO, Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Colorado Avalanche Information Center responded to the incident.
This is the second fatal avalanche this weekend. In a separate incident near Marble, the body of 36-year-old Joel Shute was recovered Saturday afternoon after a large slide caught he and two other splitboarders on Friday.
This is the ninth fatality of the ski season. Only twice since the 2009-2010 season have this many people died in avalanches.
