Two rescued, one missing after avalanche near Marble
Two men are reportedly hospitalized after they and a companion were caught in an avalanche Friday near the town of Marble. Search and rescue personnel are resuming operations Saturday in an attempt to locate the third man.
The incident occurred on Chair Mountain, a 12,721-foot peak on the Pitkin-Gunnison county border about seven miles west of Marble.
The Gunnison County Sheriff's Office is leading the operation with the help of several search and rescue organizations. The agency attributed additional details to the International Emergency Response Coordination Center (IERCC), a global search and rescue coordination center for supported satellite-based rescue beacons services such as Garmin.
According to the IERCC, first responders were notified of the avalanche at 5:52pm. One of the men was able to work his way out of the slide area. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital.
Meanwhile, the second male was flown out of the area to a hospital. The details do not include whether this second man was pulled from the slide by witnesses or rescuers, or how long and how deep he may have been buried.
The effort to find the third man began at daylight Saturday and is expected to last all day, if necessary, per the sheriff's office.
None of the men have been identified.
On Thursday, a skier triggered a very large avalanche in the area near Marble, according to a Facebook post from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC). It was recorded on video.
No one was caught in Thursday's slide, but the CAIC warned the slide-prone conditions on north-, east-, and south-facing slopes merited extra caution after recent snowfall.
The photo in the Twitter message is taken from the lower part of Thursday's slide, according to the CAIC's online report.
