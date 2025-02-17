Family of man shot and killed by Colorado deputy disputes sheriff's office's claims about shooting

The family of a Colorado man who was shot and killed by a Douglas County sheriff's deputy earlier this month "strongly dispute" claims made by the sheriff's office regarding that shooting.

Jalin Seabron was shot and killed by a deputy on Feb. 8 outside the Main Event in Highlands Ranch after a separate shooting had occurred inside.

The sheriff's office said on Saturday that when a deputy responded to reports of that shooting, they saw Seabron, 23, in the parking lot "pointing his weapon toward several people, refused repeated commands by the deputy to drop the gun, and then turned toward the deputy." But Seabron's family and their attorney Tyrone Glover said on Monday that they were shown footage of the shooting that "does not support the Sheriff's claims."

"From what they were shown, there is not sufficient evidence that Mr. Seabron pointed a weapon at anyone, turned to face officers, nor disobeyed orders before being fatally shot," Glover said in a statement. "The family categorically rejects the Sheriff's Office's recent attempt to posthumously paint Mr. Seabron as an "accomplice" to the earlier incident inside Main Event. This new characterization appears to be an attempt to justify the deputy's actions after the fact."

The shooting inside the family-friendly entertainment center that night prompted calls of an "active shooter" at the time.

Nevaeha Crowley-Sanders is facing 104 charges, including attempted murder and assault, in connection with that shooting. Investigators said she was in a fight with another woman in the bathroom of the Main Event before shooting and injuring that woman.

It's still unclear if or how the shooting inside Main Event and the deputy's shooting of Seabron were related, but Seabron is Crowley-Sanders' step-brother.

Questions are also now being raised about the release of video footage that recorded the deputy's shooting of Seabron. His family's attorney is calling for immediate release of all video footage, an independent investigation of the shooting, and retraction of the sheriff's office's statements.

"The Sheriff's Office is deliberately conflating two separate incidents and attempting to retroactively justify the shooting of an innocent man," Glover said. "The public deserves to see this evidence!"

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the family's claims, referring CBS News Colorado to its earlier statement about the deputy's shooting.

Glover says Seabron leaves behind a mother and pregnant girlfriend, who's carrying Seabron's unborn child.