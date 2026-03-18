Colorado community mourns beloved neighbor killed in hit-and-run, state patrol searching for driver

A tight-knit community in Colorado is grieving the loss of a beloved neighbor with intellectual disabilities, after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Authorities are now asking for the public's help to find the driver responsible.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the crash happened Saturday, March 14, between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. along Highway 74 near Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County.

Highway 74 near Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County CBS

Investigators say a 67-year-old man was walking eastbound along the highway and began crossing traffic when he was struck by at least one vehicle. The driver, or drivers, did not stop.

The man died at the scene from his injuries. His body was discovered the following afternoon, Sunday, March 15, around 3 p.m.

Friends have identified the victim as Michael Longfellow. For many in Evergreen, Longfellow was more than a familiar face; he was a constant in the community.

"Everybody knows him because they would see him walking," said Kay Borhan, who had known Longfellow for decades. "He was just a sweetheart, very soft-spoken, very gentle. He just had all of our hearts."

Bohan says Longfellow walked everywhere, often making trips to nearby businesses like Starbucks, Walmart, and McDonald's. Over time, employees and neighbors began looking out for him.

"I would give him rides all the time," she said. "I just always worried about him being on the road."

Michael Longfellow CBS

That care extended across the community.

"He was well known around here," said Sarah Straut, another neighbor. "Even if you didn't know him personally, you knew him."

Straut says her family would bring him food, water, and offer rides when they could.

"He was just the sweetest," she said. "Even if you brought him a cup of water, he would thank you profusely."

Neighbors describe Longfellow as a man who didn't need many words to make an impression.

"You'd see him every day, doing his little shuffle along Highway 74," Straut said. "It became part of our routine, a staple of the community."

When a heavy police presence was seen along his usual path on Sunday, neighbors immediately feared the worst.

"My heart just sank," Straut said. "I thought, 'I hope it's not Michael.'"

Several people went looking for him, knocking on his door, checking his usual stops, driving up and down the road.

"I went to Starbucks, Walmart, McDonald's… I just knew," Bohan said.

Later that night, friends confirmed Longfellow had died. They are now working to organize a memorial, possibly at one of the places he frequented, like Starbucks.

While the loss itself is devastating, many say the circumstances make it even harder to process.

Highway 74 near Kerr Gulch Road in Jefferson County CBS

"I don't understand how a human can hit another human and just leave them there to suffer," she said. "Especially someone like Michael. He's the last person who deserved to go out like that."

Both women say they want the driver to come forward.

"I hope you understand the significance of what you've done," Straut added. "Turn yourself in. It would help the healing process for all of us."

Colorado State Patrol says the suspect vehicle likely has front-end damage, possibly including windshield damage.

Investigators are also seeking information on a vehicle of interest. Troopers would like to speak with the driver of a white sedan, possibly manufactured around 2010, who was also traveling eastbound on Highway 74 during this timeframe.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol Denver Regional Dispatch Center at (303) 239-4501 and reference case number VC260080.