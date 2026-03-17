Colorado State Patrol asks for help solving deadly hit-and-run crash in Jefferson County

The Colorado State Patrol is asking for help from the public in solving a deadly hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian from over the weekend in Jefferson County.

According to investigators, state troopers responded to Highway 74, or Evergreen Parkway, and Kerr Gulch Road about 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15, on calls of a dead person in the median. That person was later determined to be a deadly hit-and-run crash victim.

CSP investigators said the initial investigation shows that the day before -- Saturday, March 14 -- between 7:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m., a 67-year-old man was walking eastbound on Highway 74 and began to cross the lanes of traffic. He was struck by at least one vehicle and killed at the scene due to traumatic injuries.

Crash investigators believe the unknown vehicle has front-end damage, possibly including the windshield.

Investigators are also searching for information on a vehicle of interest. Troopers said they would like to speak to the driver of a white sedan, possibly manufactured around 2010, who was also traveling eastbound on Highway 74 during this timeframe.

The Colorado State Patrol is asking that anyone with information contact the Denver Regional Dispatch Center at (303) 239-4501 and reference Case# VC260080.